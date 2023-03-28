Last year was somewhat difficult for Ubisoftsince not many video games of the brand were released beyond Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and also the annual edition of Just Dance. After that, they reported problems in the company, and now, it seems that the big releases this year are not going to arrive as expected.

According to the report of a user known for moving leaks on the internet, scriptit is mentioned that two games from the French company have been delayed for next year, specifically the next installment of The Crew and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This last game was reported to run on an old engine, but it was stressed that it is snowdrop.

Mirage + Orlando -> Likely Delayed Mirage still runs on “old” Assassin’s Creed engine. — Script (@ScriptLeaksR6) March 27, 2023

On the other hand, there are more sources that assure that the new Assassin’s Creed It will arrive next August 2023and The Crew known as project Orlando will arrive next month. For now, Ubisoft He has not come out to give official statements, so fans of the saga will have to wait for his next live event.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: Hopefully they don’t make these delays, otherwise the second half of the year is going to be left with almost no games. We would only have a few big titles like Starfield and also Spider-Man 2, but beyond that there’s not a lot of big stuff.