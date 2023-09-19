Ubisoft announced on Twitter / X i comprehensive system requirements from the PC version of Assassin’s Creed Miragefrom the minimum ones for playing at 1080p and 30 fps up to the Ultra ones which guarantee 4K resolution, 60 fps and maximum graphics settings.

After seeing the trailer of the PC version of Assassin’s Creed Mirage in action, which boasts a partnership with Intel, indications have finally arrived on the performance that players can expect based on their configuration. The requirements seem quite affordable, probably also due to the cross-gen nature of the game, with an RTX 3080 or an RX 6900 XT which will be sufficient to reach the highest preset in 4K and 60 fps.

The presence of a is also confirmed in-game benchmarks to analyze performance with different settings thus saving a lot of time, support for multi-monitors and widescreen displays and unlocked framerate.