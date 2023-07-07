If you’ve seen the Assassin’s Creed Mirage combat and customization trailer, you may have noticed the screen in question for a moment, before it was replaced by others Images but here it is below if you want to look at it better.

L’ inventory Of Basim in Assassin’s Creed Mirage was shown for the first time by Ubisoft, within the video diary published today and dedicated precisely to the protagonist of the new chapter of the famous series.

In the wake of Valhalla

Unsurprisingly, the inventory for the chapter starring Basim will use ainterface very similar to that seen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, of which Mirage was originally a DLC, although the various entries have been modified.

In fact, we see a slot for the suit, one for the relative coloring, one for the costume, one for the talisman and finally two dedicated to weapons that the character can hold with both hands, in this case sword and dagger.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla inventory

In short, it looks like a simplified version of the Valhalla inventory, which included separate entries for the cloak, bodice, boots and bracelets, plus three different weapons: a bow and two tools to wield, whether they were sword and shield, two axes or more bulky objects .