Assassin’s Creed Mirage And Lies of P they received unofficial support for the technology DLSS 3 through the mods created respectively by PureDark and LukeFZ: the first is available on the author’s Patreon, the second on NexusMods.

As can be seen in the video below, the mod for Assassin’s Creed Miragecompatible only with NVIDIA 4000 series cards, allows you to get a 50% boost in frame rate and also includes an option to disable chromatic aberration.

Furthermore, one is also available free variant of the package on Nexus Modsand installing it is as usual very simple: just follow the instructions on the download page.