Assassin’s Creed Mirage And Lies of P they received unofficial support for the technology DLSS 3 through the mods created respectively by PureDark and LukeFZ: the first is available on the author’s Patreon, the second on NexusMods.
As can be seen in the video below, the mod for Assassin’s Creed Miragecompatible only with NVIDIA 4000 series cards, allows you to get a 50% boost in frame rate and also includes an option to disable chromatic aberration.
Furthermore, one is also available free variant of the package on Nexus Modsand installing it is as usual very simple: just follow the instructions on the download page.
Wooden nose, tin heart
As for Lies of P, the mod for DLSS 3 support comes from the same author who made the free Starfield mod, and in this case replaces the FSR 2 with NVIDIA’s upscaling technology.
However, it seems that at the moment there are some problems with the package, or at least some users are complaining about the appearance of annoying crashes complete with an error message: you can wait for everything to resolve itself or try anyway, after all the procedure is very easy here too.
