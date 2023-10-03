On the occasion of World Architecture Day on 2 October 2023 and in conjunction with the Venice Biennale, the Game Art exhibition entitled “Architecture, art and photography in Assassin’s Creed” was created, which traces the meticulous work of digital architectural reconstruction of some of the cities protagonists of the saga which has gone beyond the boundaries of video games, inspiring novels, comics, role-playing games, concerts, films and TV series. The exhibition is a real tribute curated by Neoludica Game Art Gallery, the artistic project of the art critic Debora Ferrari and the writer Luca Traini, which since 2008 has promoted the symbiosis between digital and contemporary art. To make the atmosphere even more immersive, the Assassin’s Creed Cosplay Italia team will be present. The exhibition highlights the works created by the artists of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage development team together with other works inspired by the videogame saga and created by some of the artists of the Neoludica collective.

The works are exhibited at the Hotel Aquarius in Venice, where a conference also took place involving the Professor of the Academy of Fine Arts of Venice Paolo Della Corte, the Professor of the Academy of Fine Arts of Urbino Igor Imhoff and the two Virtual Photographer Dario Giorgetti and Francesco Favero. Remote special guest Jean-Luc Sala, Art Director of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage creative team who will talk about the challenges and opportunities that the Ubisoft Bordeaux studio encountered in the process of analyzing and designing the game scenario. “In this new episode, reconstructing Baghdad in all its magnificence despite the scarcity of sources was both a problem and an opportunity,” confirms Sala, who continues: “we were much more creative, sometimes we drew on later references to propose a celebration of this architectural period, rather than sticking to a more rigid rendering, which would have produced a much less vibrant city. What is striking is the modernity of Baghdad, with its famous layout of concentric circles in the heart of the city. It is an extremely rich ensemble, surrounded by more chaotic and organic neighborhoods, arranged around the network of artificial canals.”

The accuracy of architectural reconstruction has always been at the center of the philosophy of Assassin’s Creed and the Architecture, art and photography in Assassin’s Creed exhibition therefore highlights the research carried out and celebrates the artists who for years have meticulously brought to light the most fascinating and significant of human civilization. Assassin’s Creed Mirage, available from 5 October for Xbox Series One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC, pays homage to the first titles of the saga, with renewed gameplay but faithful to the original formula that has distinguished the series for over a decade, characterized by parkour acrobatics and stealth kills steeped in story. Furthermore, the return to the origins will not be limited to the game mechanics alone, but will also include important narrative references. In fact, in Mirage it will be possible to reach Alamut, the legendary residence of the Assassins which hosted the origins of the Creed, revealed for the first time in 2007 during the events of Altair.