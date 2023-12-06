The Advent Calendar offers will be available until December 24th and rotate daily. You can consult the complete catalog at this address . For this reason, if you are interested in one of the games on sale today, we suggest you take advantage of it, as today’s promotions will no longer be available at the stroke of midnight.

Continues GameStop Advent Calendar , which offers interesting promotions on games, accessories and consoles every day. Today, Wednesday December 6, 2023 we find it on sale Assassin’s Creed Mirage The Crew Motorfest and other games made in Ubisoft.

Offers on Ubisoft games

The Crew Motorfest

As mentioned at the beginning, today’s GameStop Advent Calendar offers are Ubisoft themed. The main course is represented by Assassin’s Creed Mirage on sale at 34.98 euros on PS5, PS4 and Xbox, with a discount of 16 euros on the total.

Driving game lovers, however, may be interested in the promotion on The Crew Motorfest, now available at 39.98 euros for PS5 and Xbox Series

Less recent but still very interesting considering the proposed price, we also find Far Cry 6 for PS5 and PS4 at 17.98 euros and Immortals Fenyx Rising at 9.99 euros for all platforms.

What do you think of GameStop’s December 6 Advent Calendar deals? Is there any offer that appeals to you or that you would recommend to high players? Let us know in the comments.