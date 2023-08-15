













The reasons behind the advancement were not disclosed. Assassin’s Creed Mirage. However, it could be related to the very tight release schedule that October will have. After all, this month we will see the arrival of Alan Wake I, Super Mario Wonder and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The news was confirmed by Ubisoft through its social networks. They also took the opportunity to announce that the game is already in the gold phase. In other words, its development has already finished, so now all that remains is to create the physical format discs and upload it to digital stores.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage It will be the first new title of the franchise after the arrival of Valhalla in 2020. Unlike the most recent ones, this one will be more linear and short, just like the first installments in this saga.. Are you glad that it will come forward?

What do we know about the future of Assassin’s Creed?

After the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft already has two subsequent installments planned. PAt the moment there isn’t much information about them outside of their codename. They are now known simply as Red and Hexe. We will have to wait for more information to be revealed.

Source: Ubisoft

As for DLC of Mirageits director assured that they do not plan to release new content after its release. Perhaps in order to make it feel like the first ones, where the whole game and the story were included from the beginning. Are you fans of the series?

