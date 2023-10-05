Assassin’s Creed Mirage suffers from obvious issues with difficulty balance, and a video published on Twitter highlights theexcessive power of Basim when the character improves their skills.

The sequence is certainly spectacular, but also dramatically clear in showing the current ones gameplay limitations of the Ubisoft game: Basim throws knives taking advantage of a bullet time while suspended in mid-air to kill an enemy and eliminates the other using Assassin’s Wits.

It’s not over: when a third guard tries to hit him from behind, the character performs a “poisonous parry”, after which he targets two other soldiers, again with his Assassin’s Readinesskilling them within moments.

As we wrote in the Assassin’s Creed Mirage review, unfortunately these elements end up trivialize the challenge and they transform Basim into a war machine: a historic problem for the series, but one that we hoped wouldn’t recur in Mirage.