Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the protagonist of a new video diary in which the game developers talk about three key aspects of the experience: parkour, stealth and killing; and how these pillars are inspired by the classic chapters of the Ubisoft series.

As you may have read in our analysis of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay trailer from the PlayStation Showcase, this chapter represents in many ways a back to the origins and it is interesting to discover in this behind the scenes the choices made in this sense.

It is then told how Basim’s animations were managed and how the character interacts with the scenario, the introduction of new maneuvers and the return of classic movements. The approach extends to the stealth component, which also harks back to the franchise’s early days.

The developers have even included a blue filter which makes the graphics of Mirage similar to that of the first Assassin’s Creed: a feature that nostalgics will certainly appreciate.