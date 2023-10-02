Ubisoft has released a new trailer to clarify the location of Assassin’s Creed Mirage inside the chronology of the series, when there are now just a few days left until the launch on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, set for October 5th.

The events of Basim’s adventure take place starting from861 AD: several centuries after the birth of the Hidden Ones, which occurred at the end of Assassin’s Creed Origins, whose story begins in 49 BC.

After which the protagonist returns to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, in 872 AD, while as we know the first chapter of the series, Assassin’s Creed, narrates events that take place starting from 1176 AD.