The film offers a mix of captivating sequences, including hand-to-hand combat, parkour and the fascination of glimpses of 9th century Baghdad, which undoubtedly represents one of the strong points of the production.

Ubisoft has released a new trailer Of Assassin’s Creed Mirage which reports the most positive quotes from the international press for the last chapter of the long-lived series, recalling its availability on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series Furthermore, it will also arrive on the iPhone 15 Pro next year.

Back to basics for the Ubisoft series

Available in stores since October 5th, critics from all over the world have certainly positively welcomed the adventure starring Basim and the partial return to the origins of the saga, net of some less successful aspects that distance the game from excellence.

We also talked about it in our review of Assassin’s Creed Mirage: the game could please long-time fans of the series, re-proposing parkour and stealth mechanics, atmospheres close to those of the origins of the series, all accompanied by a convincing technical sector, albeit of a cross-generational nature. However, we were not fully convinced by the dynamics of the hand-to-hand battles and the balance of difficulty, with the level of challenge progressively decreasing as the adventure continued.

And you, have you already played Assassin’s Creed Mirage? What impression did you have on the latest chapter of the Ubisoft series?