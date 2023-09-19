Ubisoft released a new trailer today for Assassin’s Creed Mirage in collaboration with Intel dedicated to PC version of the game and its features, which you can view below.

As we can see, there will be the possibility of playing in 4K and 60 or more fps, configuration permitting, and HDR support. We also learn that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been optimized to make the most of the XeSS upscaling technology and for Intel’s ARC video cardsas well as for the Santa Clara manufacturer’s thirteenth generation processors.

There are no details at the moment however on the possible support for AMD’s FSR and NVIDIA’s DLSS, as well as the minimum and recommended requirements of the PC version, which we assume will be revealed within a few days, given that the launch is set for next October 5, 2023, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. While in 2024 the game will also arrive on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.