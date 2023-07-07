Ubisoft has released a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage entirely dedicated to the protagonist Basim, also revealing some details on the fighting, progression and customization offered by the new chapter in the series.
In the video, the development team states that Mirage will have a strong storyline worthy of Basim, capable of surprising players, giving them a memorable adventure. It is specified that this is a separate story and that Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be played by anyone, even by those who do not know the character in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. That said, the more observant longtime fan will notice hidden details, quotes and refer to the saga.
It is explained that in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you do not progress with experience points, as the progression is linear and tied to the plot. Completing main and side quests ranks you up within the Brotherhood, which unlocks additional assignments, outfits, and tools of the trade. In this regard, Basim can count on a series of gadgets that he can enhance and customize to become even more effective and lethal as an assassin.
Combat and customization
Since the eye also wants its part, they will be available in the game numerous suits that players will be able to choose according to their tastes. Also, as in Assassin’s Creed 2 and Brotherhood, it will be possible to use tints to change the color of clothing.
The development team added that new combat moves and mechanics were made for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Like Altair, the protagonist of Mirage also fights mainly using sword and dagger and will be able to exploit the “Assassin’s Readiness” to slow down time and buy quick kill sprees.
The developers say that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will offer a more intuitive combat system, but at the same time able to pose greater challenges and greater riskswith players who will have to weigh their every move well and take advantage of the tools available to get out of the way from the most complicated situations.
We remind you that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available from October 12, 2023 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and Amazon Luna.
