Ubisoft has released a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage entirely dedicated to the protagonist Basim, also revealing some details on the fighting, progression and customization offered by the new chapter in the series.

In the video, the development team states that Mirage will have a strong storyline worthy of Basim, capable of surprising players, giving them a memorable adventure. It is specified that this is a separate story and that Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be played by anyone, even by those who do not know the character in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. That said, the more observant longtime fan will notice hidden details, quotes and refer to the saga.

It is explained that in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you do not progress with experience points, as the progression is linear and tied to the plot. Completing main and side quests ranks you up within the Brotherhood, which unlocks additional assignments, outfits, and tools of the trade. In this regard, Basim can count on a series of gadgets that he can enhance and customize to become even more effective and lethal as an assassin.