Assassin’s Creed Mirage was the victim of a leak, apparently due to a PC copy obtained ahead of the official launch. The result is a stolen video with i first minutes of gameplaybut further materials could appear in the next few hours.

The video includes, as mentioned, the opening sequences of the campaignwhich show Basim facing recurring nightmares before reuniting with his friend Nehal and then setting off to explore the Anbar landscape.

It is therefore not a question of spoilers sensational, for the moment, but the situation seems very worrying from this point of view and there is therefore a real risk of coming across unwanted advances.