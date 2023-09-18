One of the key features of the Assassin’s Creed saga is the parkour. The character in each game is always agile and able to climb, run, throw and jump around the setting like no other. Obviously in every game there are small changes and so will be the same Assassin’s Creed Mirage. In a new video, we are clearly shown what the movement system and the result seems to be very smooth.

Through X’s post we can read: “Do parkour like a Master Assassin. Use Basim’s skills to navigate the dense streets of Baghdad like a shadow.” In the video we can see the protagonist running around the city using poles, boxes, ropes and more to move quickly, pass through buildings and reach high points.