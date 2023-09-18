One of the key features of the Assassin’s Creed saga is the parkour. The character in each game is always agile and able to climb, run, throw and jump around the setting like no other. Obviously in every game there are small changes and so will be the same Assassin’s Creed Mirage. In a new video, we are clearly shown what the movement system and the result seems to be very smooth.
Through X’s post we can read: “Do parkour like a Master Assassin. Use Basim’s skills to navigate the dense streets of Baghdad like a shadow.” In the video we can see the protagonist running around the city using poles, boxes, ropes and more to move quickly, pass through buildings and reach high points.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage, parkour compared to other chapters
As mentioned, each chapter introduced some changes. Although the biggest leap was between the first and second chapter, which introduced many types of movements that later became fundamental for the saga, at each iteration there were small changes, sometimes also linked to the control system and the spectacularity of the movement. For example, Assassin’s Creed Unity has become one of the most loved by fans from this point of view, as it allowed very precise and visually intriguing movements to be performed with great freedom of action on the part of the player.
We’ll have to see what it’s like with the controller in hand, but tell us: for now, Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s parkour system does it intrigue you?
In the meantime, here’s our test of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.
