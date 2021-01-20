Fan-favorite Assassin’s Creed character Shao Jun will get her own manga, to be released in stores and online on 16th February.

Assassin’s Creed: Blade of Shao Jun chronicles the latter adventures of the character following her visit to Ezio seen in the short film Assassin’s Creed Embers.

Set in 1526 against the backdrop of a great political purge by Emperor Jiajing, the manga sees Shao Jun work on her own to defeat a mysterious group after the rest of her Brotherhood has been killed.

There’s a modern day element to the story as well, with an ancestor of Shao Jun’s reliving her memories via an Animus device. Both storylines revolve around the hunt for Shao Jun’s mysterious box, which has played a part in various Assassin’s Creed stories.

Shao Jun previously starred in the side-scrolling spin-off game Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China and has been referenced various times in other full-fat AC adventures.

Fans are keen for her to get her own proper Assassin’s Creed game at some point. Until then, this may likely fill in some of the gaps of her story.