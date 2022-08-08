The video game saga Assassin’s Creed is celebrating 15 years since the launch of its first title. This franchise of Ubisoft It’s had ups and downs, but remains a fan favorite. Now they can join the celebration with a special edition whiskey.

The drink in question will be made by the distillery Tennessee Legend. While its bottling is carried out by Antheum Studios. On the whole they will give us a whiskey Assassin’s Creed which will be a bourbon with some hints of vanilla, cherry, rye and a bit of oak.

Fans of the franchise can now get the drink through the page Love Scotch. It’s priced at $69, with $9.99 shipping.. The bottle has a commemorative image with a golden assassin on the front and some of the protagonists of the saga behind.

It is currently still in existence, although that could change soon. Unfortunately the site only ships within the United States. So fans of Assassin’s Creed who do not live there will have to make a little trip.

Supposedly Ubisoft is thinking of releasing another couple of alcoholic beverages to continue the celebration. One would be a Black Flag themed rum and the other a vodka to celebrate Valhalla. Perhaps in time they will also be marketed through this website. Would you like to buy any of these drinks?

What else does Ubisoft have in store for Assassin’s Creed’s 15th anniversary?

Since it is one of its most successful franchises, Ubisoft has several celebrations planned for Assassin’s Creed. To begin with, they will have different commemorative objects that can be purchased through their official site. Like clothes, caps, posters, gamer chairs and even vinyl with the soundtrack of the games.

Source: Ubisoft

They will also have discounts on different titles of the saga at different times. Currently the third installment has a 50% discount on its sale price. Not to mention, there’s a little quiz to test how much you know about its history to win lots of prizes. Will they dare to try their luck?

