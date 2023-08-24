From Ubisoft comes a clarification regarding the official name adopted for the new mobile chapter of his fanta-historical series, which apparently will be called its own Assassin’s Creed Jade and not Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, with quite limited variation.
Evidently, the choice made already on the code name it was considered quite valid by the developers, having recognized Jade as the characterizing element of the game and therefore also using it in the final version of the title.
This is what was reported by Ubisoft and by the publisher Level Infinite who is collaborating with the French company for the publication and distribution of the title on mobile platformsbut there is currently no other information about it.
The mobile Assassin’s Creed
For now, during Gamescom 2023 no other materials on Assassin’s Creed Jade have been released to the public, nor gameplay videos, even if the title has already started to show itself in a rather abundant way, as we saw from the gameplay video leaked online at the beginning of the month.
However, there will be a way to talk about it shortly, given that a test on the title in question is scheduled. Assassin’s Creed Jade is a mobile game that basically takes up the traditional features of the series and transports them to the mobile sphere, but still remaining quite faithful to the traditions of the franchise and maintaining a significant amount of content and structural richness, despite the portable “reduction”.
