From Ubisoft comes a clarification regarding the official name adopted for the new mobile chapter of his fanta-historical series, which apparently will be called its own Assassin’s Creed Jade and not Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, with quite limited variation.

Evidently, the choice made already on the code name it was considered quite valid by the developers, having recognized Jade as the characterizing element of the game and therefore also using it in the final version of the title.

This is what was reported by Ubisoft and by the publisher Level Infinite who is collaborating with the French company for the publication and distribution of the title on mobile platformsbut there is currently no other information about it.