After the launch of Assassin's Creed Mirage last year, many are wondering what the next step will be for the series. Although we already know that a delivery that will take place in Japan is already in development, a rumor has indicated that we could see a remake of one of the most beloved titles in the series, and new information has supported this possibility.

Recently, Insider Gaming found the profile of Isaac Tan, chief cinematic designer at Ubisoft Singapore, where it is clearly mentioned that the studio is already working on an unannounced Assassin's Creed-related project. Although at the moment we do not have more official information, everything seems to indicate that this division of the French company would be in charge of the remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

Let us remember that a rumor began to emerge some time ago stating that Ubisoft was working on a remake of one of the most acclaimed titles in the series, and Ubisoft Singapore was chosen as the one chosen for this job. In this way, thanks to the new update provided by Tan, everything seems to indicate that in the future it would be possible to relive the adventures of Edward Kenway. Let us remember that this study is responsible for Skull & Bonesso they know perfectly how to handle boats.

While it is somewhat strange that the first remake of the series is the fourth title, let's remember that black flag It is one of the deliveries most loved by fans and, for many, it was the last good game in the entire series. In this way, the idea of ​​reviving this pirate adventure doesn't sound so crazy.

Let us remember that Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag came to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013. It has since had re-releases on Wii U, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. This was the first installment to leave Desmond, the protagonist of the first titles, aside, one of the most acclaimed decisions by the community. Along with the traditional gameplay of the series, this installment focused on navigation and sea battles, something we saw in Assassin's Creed IIIbut in this installment he gave greater weight to these systems, something that was also liked by the general public.

Now we just have to wait for Ubisoft to share more information about this possible project, as well as the future of the series. In related topics, the protagonist of Assassin's Creed Red. Likewise, the release date for this title was leaked.

Editor's Note:

It would be strange to see a remake of Assassin's Creed IV, but it's not an idea I'm opposed to. This is one of the titles I haven't played in the series, and if Ubisoft makes the rumor a reality, I'd be more than happy to delve into this world, especially considering the favorable reputation it has among the community.

Via: Insider Gaming