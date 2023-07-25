An amazing new update for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag has just been released by Ubisoft. Over the past decade, the franchise Assassin’s Creed it has changed quite a bit. Not only did Ubisoft reboot the series with Assassin’s Creed Originsbut now he is returning to the roots of the saga with the next Assassin’s Creed Mirage of this year. Before that, however, one of the most popular titles in Assassin’s Creed of all time has now received a new patch that fixes a persistent fan complaint.

Starting this week, Ubisoft released update version 1.08 for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag in Steam and Ubisoft Connect for pc. This patch is not very big at all and only takes up about 13 MB. As for what it does, Ubisoft he explained via Discord that it should “resolve the issue of the game starting in windowed mode.” In short, this patch is not going to drastically change stroke in pcbut this fix is ​​something that many players have been waiting for a long time.

For those who hope to see Ubisoft do a little more with Black Flag, they may be doing it in the form of a new remake. In the last month, a new report has surfaced claiming that Ubisoft is currently in the process of remastering Assassin’s Creed IV for modern platforms. Development on this new version of the pirate adventure title is said to be at a very early stage, which means this remake likely won’t materialize for several more years. Even so, for those who hold in high esteem Black Flagit’s exciting to hear that a completely revamped version of the game could be coming in the future.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Damn Ubi! Why didn’t you do Black Flag a spin-off and already?! I would have all, all Black Flag whatever you threw, now… I want you to do it Uncle Ubi, come on!