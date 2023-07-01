













Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag could have its remake according to sources close to Ubisoft







Although the remake could already be on the way, sources say that it will take a while to come out. According to them, the person in charge of the remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag it would be Ubisoft Singapore. After all, this studio has been involved in evolving sea combat in the company’s games.

If this turns out to be true, it’s hard to know when we’ll be able to see it. Everything would depend on the level of remake they want to do. Since in recent years the most produced video games have development cycles of five years or more.

Source: Ubisoft

Perhaps over time we will also know the scale of this supposed remake and if it will adopt mechanics from the titles that followed it. After all the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage It shows that Ubisoft still has a love for the classic gameplay. What would you like to see added?

