Reports relating to one of the next chapters of the saga have recently circulated online Assassin’s Creed, Invictusa multiplayer chapter about which we officially know practically nothing. Obviously leaks and rumors help to get an idea and one of the statements was that Invictus is partially inspired by Fall Guys.
In case you’re not familiar with this latest video game, it’s an online multiplayer title where groups of beans with legs and arms compete in survival races in colorful and cheerful levels. Obviously combining the “serious” and realistic saga of Assassin’s Creed and Fall Guys has created a bit of confusion among some players. Tom Henderson – journalist and insider – then took advantage of his Twitter account to shed some light on the issue.
Henderson’s words on Assassin’s Creed Invictus
As you can read just below, Henderson wrote: “For those who are confused, the game doesn’t look like Fall Guys – it’s just an analogy used to explain the gameplay loop. It’s six rounds in different maps and game modes, the players having the lowest score are eliminated.”
He then adds another detail: according to him Assassin’s Creed Invictus will be published between “Red” (i.e. Shadows, the next chapter recently postponed to February 2025) and Assassin’s Creed Hexe. Henderson also states, in another tweet in response to a user, that Invictus could arrive in late 2025but he first states that it is difficult to be certain for now.
