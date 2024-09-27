Reports relating to one of the next chapters of the saga have recently circulated online Assassin’s Creed, Invictusa multiplayer chapter about which we officially know practically nothing. Obviously leaks and rumors help to get an idea and one of the statements was that Invictus is partially inspired by Fall Guys.

In case you’re not familiar with this latest video game, it’s an online multiplayer title where groups of beans with legs and arms compete in survival races in colorful and cheerful levels. Obviously combining the “serious” and realistic saga of Assassin’s Creed and Fall Guys has created a bit of confusion among some players. Tom Henderson – journalist and insider – then took advantage of his Twitter account to shed some light on the issue.