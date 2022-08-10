Unreal Engine 5 has been available for some time for those who want to try the new graphics engine and many artists have created really interesting settings.

Among them is the YouTuber TeaserPlay who created some concept videos for fans of popular games, all running on Epic’s new game engine, and in June, the YouTuber released a concept trailer of Assassin’s Creed Infinity set in Japan.

Well, after two months the artist has now released a new concept with Assassin’s Creed Infinity as protagonist, but this time with a setting of Ancient Persia, thus showing fans the origins of Hashashin. In the video that you can see below, historical monuments have been recreated, including Persepolis, the tomb of Cyrus the Great and many others. For the main character, the creator used Aguilar de Nerha, the master assassin and mentor of the Spanish Brotherhood of Assassins, as featured in the 2016 Assassin’s Creed movie.

We currently don’t know anything about the setting of Assassin’s Creed Infinity yet, but Ubisoft will likely reveal more in September when its event takes place.

Source: Wccftech