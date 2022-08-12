Assassin’s Creed Infinity will have like setting the Japanor rather the Japanese one will be one of the scenarios that we will find within the Ubisoft platform, destined to host several different adventures: the well-known leaker Tom Henderson confirmed this.

As you may recall, it was Jeff Grubb first to argue that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be set in Japan, after which the interesting fanmade trailer in Unreal Engine 5 with the Japanese setting for Assassin’s Creed came to show us what the game could be like.

According to Henderson’s sources, the Japanese module of Infinity is internally defined Project Red, perhaps because of the red in the Japanese flag. The leaker tried to steal more information on social media, such as which Ubisoft team is developing it.

That said, there is no shortage of official presentations, if it is true that the future of Assassin’s Creed will be unveiled in September, probably through an event in which both the chat will be discussed. Assassin’s Creed Rift that of Infinity.

There is no doubt that the Japanese setting has been among the most popular for the franchise for years, with many users who have tried to convince Ubisoft to satisfy them in this sense: apparently their wishes are about to be fulfilled.