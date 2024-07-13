Now that the launch of Assassin’s Creed Shadows There are likely those who would like to relive past entries in the series. Whether to remember a little of what it is about or simply to see the changes that have come with all the years it has been in existence.

To help you enjoy the series as it should be, here we share the order in which you should play them. Of course, taking into account different factors such as your objectives. Whether you want to follow them in historical order, in the order of their release, or in the order of their internal history.

How to follow Assassin’s Creed

How to play Assassin’s Creed in order of release?

Perhaps the easiest way to get into Assassin’s Creed is by playing the saga from the beginning. This way you can become more familiar with its concepts and also see its entire evolution. Although you might get a little confused by its jumps between different periods of history.

If you want to play this way, here is the order in which you can play them based on how they arrived on the market. After all, it’s not just about going from 1 to 4, which are the numbers. It’s much more complex than that.

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Source: Ubisoft.

Something we can add here is that Ubisoft divides the saga into two periods. The first one starts with the original game and goes up to Syndicate. The second period begins with Origins and ends in Mirage. While Shadows Right now they position it as the next step of the saga towards the future.

How to play them if you want to go in order of their historical periods?

As you may have noticed, the order of departure presents chaos in terms of historical periods of Assassin’s Creed. We start with the Crusades, go through the independence of the United States, then the industrial revolution, and then return to Egypt or ancient Greece.

If you want a more story-driven experience, then this is the path to follow:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey takes place in ancient Greece in the years 420 BC

Assassin’s Creed Origins takes place in Egypt between 49 and 44 BC

Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes us to 9th century Baghdad

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes us to Nordic lands in the last years of the 9th century

Assassin’s Creed, whose story is set during the Crusades, in 1191

The Ezio Auditore trilogy (Assassin’s Creed II, Brotherhood and Revelations) spanning The Renaissance

Assassin’s Creed Shadows in 16th century feudal Japan

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag in the golden age of piracy in the 18th century

Assassin’s Creed Rogue takes place at the end of the 18th century, only on the coasts of the United States.

Assassin’s Creed III in the American War of Independence

Assassin’s Creed Unity in the midst of the French Revolution

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is the one with the most modern setting as it takes place in the Industrial Revolution

Source: Ubisoft

As you can see, the saga jumps around a lot in terms of its time periods and its installments. Perhaps this guide will allow you to follow a more historically accurate route when you decide to give the entire series another chance. Although of course you would have to ignore the part of the plot that takes place in the present-day world.

How to play Assassin’s Creed to follow the story in modern times?

Although Mirage left the modern era aside to concentrate entirely on the past, you surely remember that Assassin’s Creed used to have two protagonists. On one hand, the murderer from the past and on the other, a person from the present who revives the memories of these characters thanks to Abstergo’s Animus.

The first modern protagonist was Desmond Miles, descendant of Altair, Ezio and Connor Kenway. His story took us from his beginnings as a simple test subject at Abstergo to his sacrifice to prevent the end of the world in 2012.To enjoy his ‘legend’ you must play the original, the Ezio trilogy and the third. After that he no longer appears.

Source: Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed IV, Rogue, Unity and Syndicate They began to leave the modern aspect more relegated. While we still get to see some of Abstergo’s misdeeds, their modern storylines don’t really advance the franchise’s overall plot at all. You can easily skip them.

Finally with Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla They give us the story of Layla Hassan. She is a former Abstergo employee who decides to experiment on her own and finds the remains of the protagonists of the three games. Her story also leads her to stop a global catastrophe years after the sacrifice of Desmond Miles. We are probably still following her in Shadows.

Now that you know the different ways to enjoy Assassin’s Creed, how will you play it?

