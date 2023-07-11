As we well know, Ubisoft is betting a lot on the series of Assassin’s Creeddeciding to focus a large part of its teams on numerous games in the series currently in development.

Among them we mention the mysterious Codename Hexeone of the most intriguing announcements of the last showcase dedicated to the series of which, unfortunately, we still know very little.

A Ubisoft employee, Yara Tabbaramade some interesting statements on his social profiles: Ubisoft is looking for new staff to work on the title and Tabbara reveals us something new.

Among the comments of the post that we have reported above, a very interesting dialogue emerges: a fan declares his enthusiasm for this game and wonders if there will be a certain “feminine energy” in this witchy chapter.

Tabbara’s answer leaves no doubt: the game will be literally pervaded by this powerful feminine energy. Does that mean women will play a key role in the storyline? Or that we’ll have a female lead?

Tabbara adds, as we can read in his own post, that Codename Hexe will be a “turning point title for the series”. The enthusiasm around this dark chapter is only growing dramatically: we hope to learn more as soon as possible.