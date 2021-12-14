As announced yesterday, here comes the availability of Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories, is the franchise’s first crossover project, directed by Ubisoft Quebec in collaboration with Ubisoft Montreal. So there are two special missions, both free, with a story in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla with Eivor and Kassandra and one in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey with Kassandra or Alexios.

The first of the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla missions, “An Encounter Willed by Fate”, requires you to have reached Camp level 4 and completed the “A Wise Friend” mission, in which Eivor helps Valka settle in Ravensthorpe. In Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, for the mission “Who finds a friend finds a treasure”, it will be enough to have completed chapter 1 and have reached Megaride, but it is still advisable to complete the three stories of the narrative arc of the main game (Family, Cult of Cosmos and Mythology).

This, therefore, is the first crossover of the franchise, and it is likely that a little something will also arrive for other chapters such as Origins.