Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories is the protagonist of a video diary in which the Ubisoft developers talk about the DLC with two new free missions for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Announced yesterday, Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories will see the iconic match between Eivor And Kassandra in the Valhalla mission entitled “An encounter willed by fate”, against the backdrop of a new setting: the Isle of Skye.

In the Odyssey mission, titled “Who Finds a Friend Finds a Treasure”, Kassandra will instead have to explore the Greek island of Corfu, again in search of a Piece of Eden that absolutely must not fall into the wrong hands.

As mentioned, the DLC can be downloaded for free and is included in the latest update relating to the two titles: Ubisoft wanted to make this welcome gift to users who still play with Odyssey and Valhalla.

Speaking of the latter, a massive 35-hour expansion was also announced yesterday: find all the details in our preview of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.