Assassin’s Creed Codename Redthe new chapter in the Ubisoft series set in feudal Japan, will be thelast to use an action RPG formula in Origins style: the well-known leaker John Harker declared it on the ResetEra forum.

To be released in the course of 2024, according to a curriculum, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red could therefore revolutionize the franchise againjust like Assassin’s Creed Origins did at the time, and propose different mechanics than in the past.

Which ones, exactly? The leaker did not say it, limiting himself to talking about theabandonment of that formula but without specifying what exactly he was referring to: to find out more, we will necessarily have to wait for the official announcements of the French house.