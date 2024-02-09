When does Assassin's Creed Codename Red come out? Fans of the assassin saga are wondering when they will be able to get their hands on the next chapter of the series, set in the exotic Feudal Japan and, we finally have an answer.

As reported by the site VGC, the CEO of Ubisoft has made official statements regarding the estimated release period of the company's next and most anticipated projects: among these we have Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Codename Red.

Let's read the words together Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoftregarding upcoming projects and their release:

“Going forward, we are planning high-level projects for fiscal year 2025: starting with Star Wars Outlaws, which is scheduled for release in 2024. We are banking heavily on this title as we believe it can positively influence the medium video game also thanks to the great franchise on which it is based. Furthermore, by March 2025, we will publish Assassin's Creed Codename Red, a fascinating title set in feudal Japan.”

In short, it seems clear that Ubisoft will focus heavily on the next fiscal year to churn out titles that can win over critics and the public: to close the 2024 fiscal year, however, we will have to wait for the publication of Skull and Bones, which fans eagerly await. The title is arriving on February 16th.



