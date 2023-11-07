The hero Of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red was confirmed by the well-known leaker Tom Henderson: according to his information, it would be the first, true Assassin active in Japan, a African samurai named Yasuke.
If the news (already circulated in July) were made official by Ubisoft, we would be talking about first character to actually exist to serve as the protagonist of an episode of Assassin’s Creed, although his historical background was rewritten for the occasion.
As you may recall, the rumors circulating so far claim that Codename Red will have two playable protagonists: one should be the African samurai Yasuke, the other the female character shown in an image on LinkedIn some time ago.
Information also on Naoe
Henderson revealed he also has new information on Naoe, the female protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red. She would be Naoe Fujibayashi, daughter of Nagato Fujibayashi: a fighter seeking revenge after the death of her father.
Both Naoe and Yasuke’s stories begin with tragedy. In Yasuke’s case, the character was described as a former slave who was traveling imprisoned on a ship until it was attacked: during the attack everyone died, including his wife.
Conducted in Japan, the man was trained as a samurai under Nobunaga and apparently will initially clash with Naoe, but at some point both will begin to fight for the unification of the country.
Again according to Henderson’s sources, other historical figures who will find a place in the Codename Red campaign will be the aforementioned Fujibayashi Nagato (Naoe’s father), Oda Nobunaga, Akechi Mitsuhide, Hattori Hanzo, Toyotomi Hideyoshi, Kodai-in (Hideyoshi’s wife), Oichi, Ashikaga Yoshiaki, Akechi Kagemitsu and others Still.
