The hero Of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red was confirmed by the well-known leaker Tom Henderson: according to his information, it would be the first, true Assassin active in Japan, a African samurai named Yasuke.

If the news (already circulated in July) were made official by Ubisoft, we would be talking about first character to actually exist to serve as the protagonist of an episode of Assassin’s Creed, although his historical background was rewritten for the occasion.

As you may recall, the rumors circulating so far claim that Codename Red will have two playable protagonists: one should be the African samurai Yasuke, the other the female character shown in an image on LinkedIn some time ago.