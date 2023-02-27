Surely we all remember when last year ubisoft communicated its new plans for the franchise of Assassin’s Creed. The series, which has by now acquired several new identities, separates and evolves into an entire universe called Assassin’s Creed Infinity. With this new reality, Ubisoft has the opportunity to focus individually on the various features that he has been experimenting with in the saga lately, giving life to several new projects.

Today we talk about the game that should bring back the old glories of the Assassin saga, Codename Red will be the new title with components stealth prevalent of Ubisoft. All recent information comes from an article by Insider Gaming which explains how, for the second time in the saga, even in this game set in Feudal Japan we will be able to check well two protagonists; it also seems that the game is now in a good stage of development and that most likely by the end of 2023 we will have more news about.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity currently remains a reality full of mystery, Ubisoft has not yet exposed much about the definitive management of this world but for now we have some details on two other titles that will accompany the first steps with Codename Red. Codename Hexe will be an Assassin’s Creed based on 1600s Salem witch hunt While Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the next title of the main saga.