Inside the financial documents of Ubisoft confirmation also appears exit period Of Assassin's Creed Codename Red And Star Wars Outlawsalthough the programs could vary in the next period: the new chapter of the historical fantasy series should be available by the end of March 2025, while the Star Wars game is expected by the end of 2024.
The information is found within the documents relating to the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, in which Assassin's Creed Codename Red is positioned for release within the fiscal year 2025, which for Ubisoft goes from April 2024 to March 2025.
Therefore it is a rather long period of time, but at least there seems to be a maximum limit within which the new chapter of the series should arrive on the market, i.e. in about a year, at the end of March 2025.
The release date for Star Wars Outlaws has also been confirmed
It is a period in line with what had already emerged previously, although obviously there will be a need for more precise information on the release, which will certainly arrive in the coming months also given the great strategic importance of the title in question.
The documents also report that Star Wars Outlaws it is expected to arrive by the end of 2024, so there will be further information on this even before Assassin's Creed Codename Red, within a period that seems particularly rich for Ubisoft.
“We are moving towards one very promising lineup for fiscal year 2025,” Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot also said, “including the release of Star Wars Outlaws in 2024,” he reported, “as well as the arrival of Assassin's Creed Codename RED, the long-awaited sequel set in feudal Japan.
