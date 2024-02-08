Inside the financial documents of Ubisoft confirmation also appears exit period Of Assassin's Creed Codename Red And Star Wars Outlawsalthough the programs could vary in the next period: the new chapter of the historical fantasy series should be available by the end of March 2025, while the Star Wars game is expected by the end of 2024.

The information is found within the documents relating to the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, in which Assassin's Creed Codename Red is positioned for release within the fiscal year 2025, which for Ubisoft goes from April 2024 to March 2025.

Therefore it is a rather long period of time, but at least there seems to be a maximum limit within which the new chapter of the series should arrive on the market, i.e. in about a year, at the end of March 2025.