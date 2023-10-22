There female protagonist Of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red may have been revealed in advance by aimage published on LinkedIn by one of the game’s authors, Pierre Boudreau.

The biggest blockbuster of 2024 in Ubisoft’s intentions, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will take us to visit feudal Japan and the banner shown by Boudreau seems to be based on a concept art created specifically for this chapter of the series.

The woman we see in the image is holding one katana and his clothing is unmistakably that of an Assassin of the time, judging by the headgear: a taste of what the artistic style of the game will be.