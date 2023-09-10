Assassin’s Creed Codename Red it is a title about which we know very little, but at the same time it is one of the most anticipated games by the community of the famous Ubisoft saga.

A leak made public in the last few hours would have revealed numerous information regarding the release date, the gameplay and the characters present within the game.

Let’s start from the release date: according to the link the game will officially be released by the end of 2024, with high probability in winter. Speaking instead of the playable characters, it seems that we will return to the formula we knew with the Syndicate chapter: there should be two protagonists.

Illeak mentions two different figures: a male samurai and a female shinobi. In the past, numerous rumors have been spread that reported the famous samurai of African origin as the protagonist of the game Yasuke and, here too, this news would have been confirmed.

As for the gameplay, it seems that it will be the master stealth. Furthermore, a fracture should be added that will allow the player to destroy various objects within the scenario, such as armored doors.

With a style very inspired by the Splinter Cell saga, we will be able to use the light of the torches to our advantage for hide in the shadows and we will be able to move the corpses of our defeated opponents so as not to attract attention.

We still know very little about Red: new official information will probably be made public following the launch of the chapter Miragearriving October 5.