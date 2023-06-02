Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade it will come shown atUbisoft Forward of next June 12: the French house revealed it, simultaneously publishing a new artwork of the game, which stands as the most ambitious mobile project ever for the franchise.

Announced last September, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade is in fact an open world for iOS and Android that promises to resume the traditional mechanics of the series but precisely in the portable field, taking advantage of the capabilities of current smartphones and tablets to deliver us a solid and impactful experience also on a technical level.

Of course, the official presentation of Codename Jade at Ubisoft Forward, which we imagine will also be used to reveal the final name of the game, has been anticipated in recent months by several leaks, even quite serious, containing entire portions of gameplay evidently taken from a preliminary build .

“Step out of the shadows and into the vast world of ancient China,” Ubisoft’s post reads. “Learn more about Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade at the Ubisoft Forward on June 12.” We also know that Assassin’s Creed Nexus will also be presented during the event.