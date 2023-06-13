during theUbisoft Forward 2023the developers showed the first trailer of Assassin’s Creed Codename Jadethe next chapter in the series designed for mobile devices. ubisoft he also communicated the opening of registrations for the closed beta of the game, which should be held this summer.

The game will allow you to take on the role of xiathe protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Codename Jadewhich will be set in China in the third century BC, when one of the country’s first empires established itself. These were times marked by the beginning of trade between East and West, which however will bring new problems to solve for our Xia. The game world will allow players to move freely in the boundless Chinese territory, from Great Wall up to the capital Xiongnu.

Although the target of the game is mobile devices, ubisoft stated that the experience developed by Level Infinite will fully reflect the style of the series Assassin’s Creed. Users will therefore have the opportunity to climb, assassinate their enemies in the most disparate ways and following their favorite strategies, fight and run within breathtaking locations steeped in history! The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but ubisoft has opened registration for the betawhich will take place over the summer