Did you think that Assassin’s Creed was limited to the new Mirage trailer for this Gamescom 2023? You were wrong. Codename Jade, the mobile title that recently started a closed beta, returns to show itself.

The game finally has a definitive name and a definitive logo: against all expectations, the game will be called “Assassin’s Creed Jade” and the logo, which we can see at the opening and closing of the trailer, clearly refers to ancient Chinese culture.

Not only is the title starting to acquire official connotations, but know that, according to the words of a Tencent representative, we will soon have the opportunity to get back to the title through a new period of closed beta yet to be announced.

Assassin’s Creed Jade has shown that it has all the credentials to be considered a “true” Assassin’s Creed despite the unusual platform for which the title is intended: the Smartphones.

The game with an oriental setting could only be the launching pad towards another highly anticipated game “to the east”: Assassin’s Creed Redset in feudal Japan.

To participate in the next beta we can do nothing but stay tuned on the official website of Assassin’s Creed Jade, waiting for news to be announced in this regard. And you, would you participate in a new closed beta of the title?