A new gameplay videos Of Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade And leaked onlineas reported by Insider Gaming, uploaded to YouTube by the iMobile Gaming channel, which evidently broke an NDA by having access to a closed beta version of the game.
We don’t know how long it will stay online, considering Ubisoft will fix it quickly, but you can see it at this address, in case you are interested. This is the new chapter of the famous series developed specifically for mobile devices but rather close to the standard features of the console game.
In the video we can see practically everything about the game: exploration, fighting, character customization, progression, story moments and more. Jade is set in China and aims to bring classic open world action to mobile devices.
What is Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade
In June we saw the presentation trailer of Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, from which several details emerged, in addition to the announcement of the closed beta. The story has us following the adventures of Xia in China of the third second BC
An unprecedented era of trade and cultural exchange between East and West has just begun, but it also brings new challenges and threats lurking in the shadows. Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade therefore leans towards us Great Wall outside the borders of the empire to the imperial capital of Xianyang, traveling through a world full of ancient history and hidden dangers. In the fighting, we will find ourselves defending ourselves from the Xiongnu and working to dismantle conspiracies, assuming more responsibility and facing new challenges.
