A new gameplay videos Of Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade And leaked onlineas reported by Insider Gaming, uploaded to YouTube by the iMobile Gaming channel, which evidently broke an NDA by having access to a closed beta version of the game.

We don’t know how long it will stay online, considering Ubisoft will fix it quickly, but you can see it at this address, in case you are interested. This is the new chapter of the famous series developed specifically for mobile devices but rather close to the standard features of the console game.

In the video we can see practically everything about the game: exploration, fighting, character customization, progression, story moments and more. Jade is set in China and aims to bring classic open world action to mobile devices.