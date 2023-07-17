Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade, the Ancient-China-set free-to-play mobile game from Tencent’s Level Infinite, will start its first closed beta on 3rd August, Ubisoft has confirmed.

Announced last September, Codename Jade is a fully fledged open-world Assassin’s Creed game set in second century BC China (placing it chronologically between Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Origins) and featuring the Qin dynasty.

Players create their own character – the adopted child of master Wei Yu – in Codename Jade, eventually embarking on a quest for revenge after their close friend is betrayed. “But as they delve deeper into their mission,” Ubisoft teases, “they will uncover secrets about the past and a powerful force that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear.”

“From the Great Wall outside the empire’s borders to the imperial capital of Xianyang,” the publisher continues, “journey through a world filled with ancient history and hidden dangers. Defend against the Xiongnu and work to dismantle conspiracies, taking on greater responsibilities, and facing new challenges.”

Ubisoft confirmed a Codename Jade closed beta was coming this “summer” back in June, and it opened up pre-registration for those wanting to participate at the same time. Now, though, its “first” closed beta has an official start date, kicking off for iOS and Android on 3rd August.

Registration remains open but Ubisoft notes the initial closed beta will only be available to a “limited” number of randomly selected players in North America and Western Europe. Those that sign up will first need to answer a questionnaire emailed out between 17th-27th July. After that, successful applicants will receive their invites from 27th-31st July, and pre-download begins on 1st August. Finally, the Codename Jade closed beta will run from 3rd-11th August.

As to when Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade will get its full release on iOS and Android, Ubisoft still says it has nothing to share “at this time”.