Jade raymond, the co-creator of the series Assassin’s creed next to Patrice Désilets Y Corey May, you already have a new position.

That was revealed this Tuesday through the PlayStation Blog, where it was announced that he is working on a new study, Haven, and also in an exclusive for him PS5.

That is undoubtedly excellent news for all players who have this platform, or plan to acquire it in the near future.

Assassin’s Creed co-creator works on something new

According Raymond, Haven is ‘an independent studio where many of the talented game developers I’ve worked with for years […] come together to do what we love the most ‘.

Supposedly this new developer wants to make titles ‘without any barriers or obstacles’. She added ‘we want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves and find [una] community’.

Stressed that Haven has the full support and backing of Sony Y PlayStation. Now, what is the co-creator of Assassin’s creed with this new study?

It is not entirely clear at the moment. In addition to working on the saga of the Assassins, Raymond I participate in Watch dogs Y Splinter cell. Let Ubisoft a few years ago, and joined Motive Studio of Electronic arts. It was in 2019 that he decided to join Google and support Stadia.

She is in charge of Haven, a brand new studio

He worked on an undisclosed original development for this platform, but exited it in February 2021. That was when Google closed the internal studios developing games for this initiative.

Jade raymond He stressed that after thinking about it, he came to a conclusion. ‘I need to get back to what I love to do the most and carry it out in a way that gives our team the freedom to explore, inspire and create’, highlighted this developer.

You have always liked being on the creative side, and now you will have a new opportunity to do so in Haven. In his final comment, he highlighted ‘together, we want to create games that are a haven for gamers and we want to build a studio that is a haven for developers’.

Here it should be noted that haven in english it means refuge, so it’s a pun on Raymond. We’ll see how the co-creator of Assassin’s creed.

