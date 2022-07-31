PUBG developer Krafton today revealed a collaboration with Ubisoft for a crossover with Assassin’s Creed which will be released next month.

This union of intentions between the two companies will bring the world of assassins to the battle royal planet and will be released both on the PC / console version of the title and on the mobile one. Players will have the opportunity to earn in-game items from the Ubisoft game and verify the involvement of Abstergo Industries in the world of PUBG and participate in a series of exclusive events to earn dedicated tickets.

The crossover between the two games will see the light on August 17th and will be active until September 22nd, while in the mobile world it will start on August 18th and end on September 21st, and will offer 30 unique Assassin’s Creed costumes, such as Ezio’s suit. and that of Shay. Login prizes will be present during this long event.

Source: Gamesradar