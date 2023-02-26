Altair is the protagonist of a magnificent statue made by Pure Arts and just back available, the beauty of about 60 centimeters tall and characterized by a phenomenal sculpting, capable of returning an impressive level of detail. There’s just one small problem: it costs $799.

Yes the price is superior to that of the beautiful diorama dedicated to Assassin’s Creed Revelations, but it is clear that we are talking about products designed for the greatest fans of the Ubisoft series, who would pay any amount to exhibit such a piece in their collection.

After all, to look at the Images the reason for such an exorbitant cost appears quite clear: made on a 1:4 scale, illuminated by a system of LEDs, the PVC and ABS statue portrays Altair in the moment of synchronization with the Animus and reproduces the character with frightening fidelity.

If you wish acquire the statue Assassin’s Creed: Animus Altairyou can do it through the PureArts official sitewhich fortunately ships from France: at least we won’t have to add customs fees to the already enormous amount.