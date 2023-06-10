All games of Assassin’s Creed series and related DLC are currently on offer on Steam, Ubisoft Store and Xbox Storewith discounts up to 85% based on the game and the chosen edition.

If you have missed any of the most recent chapters or are new to the series, this is an excellent opportunity to make up for it. As mentioned at the beginning, both games and DLCs and the various special Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate editions are on offer depending on the game.

Other games from the French company’s catalog are also available on the Ubisoft Store, such as Far Cry 6 and The Division 2. It is also possible to take advantage of an additional 20% discount by using the coupon code UBISOFT20 at the time of purchase.

Returning to Assassin’s Creed, the discounts vary slightly according to the store, for example on Steam you can buy the various main chapters and spin-offs at the following prices:

Assassin’s Creed Bundle with all the games in the series for 89.98 euros, 78% discount

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla for 14.99 euros, 75% discount

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for 11.99 euros, 80% discount

Assassin’s Creed Origins for 8.99 euros, 85% discount

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for 9.99 euros, 75% discount

Assassin’s Creed Unity at 7.49 euros, 75% discount

Assassin’s Creed Rogue for 7.49 euros, 75% discount

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag for 11.99 euros, 75% discount

Assassins’ Creed 3 Remastered for 9.99 euros, 75% discount

Assassin’s Creed Revelations at 4.94 euros, 67% discount

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD at 4.99 euros, 75% discount

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood at 4.49 euros, 70% discount

Assassin’s Creed 2 for 2.99 euros, 70% discount

Assassin’s Creed for 2.99 euros, 70% discount

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Russia, China and India at 2.99 euros each, 70% off

If you are interested, find the offers on Steam, Ubisoft Store And Xbox Store.