IGN asked a sword expertMatt Easton, by evaluate the degree of realism of weapons and fighting in the first three chapters of the saga Assassin’s Creedand the result is a pretty interesting video.

Easton has in fact explained what it could be for example the origin of the Hidden Bladesimilar to knives that were often used in ancient India, and talked about how the battles took place in the original Assassin’s Creed, also mentioning the bizarre peculiarity of the enemies who attack the protagonist in turn.

With just a few days left until the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, scheduled for October 5th, the in-depth analysis published by IGN returns to the era of Altair and Ezio to perhaps explain that you don’t pull out a dagger if your opponent is holding a swordand that firearms in those days required laborious reloading procedures with each shot fired.