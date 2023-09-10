Without any warning Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag was removed from sale on Steam. The game is still clearly visible in the Valve store and it is possible to download it for those who already own it, but it is simply impossible to continue with the purchase.
Considering the recent rumors relating to a remake in development at Ubisoft, there are those who have hypothesized that the two things are connected, that is, that the original game was removed from sale in view of the launch of the remake.
Ubisoft, however, put all the theories to rest, explaining through a spokesperson that the stop in sales was due to a “technical problem” which the company is already working on. However, no precise indications on the timing were provided.
“We are aware that Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is not currently available for purchase on Steam,” a Ubisoft representative told PC Gamer. “This is due to a technical issue and our teams are working on a solution to bring this back as soon as possible.”
Ubisoft working on a remake of Black Flag?
The rumors relating to a possible remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag they date back to the end of last June. A report from Kotaku stated that the development of the remake was still in the early stages and that Ubisoft Singapore would also be involved, which will be tasked with modernizing some aspects of the game.
The original was published in 2013 for PS3, Xbox 360, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Wii U. Unlike previous chapters, Black Flag places a lot of emphasis on exploration and combat in the open sea, a particularly appreciated trait by many players and which in some ways was the inspiration for Skull and Bones.
#Assassins #Creed #Black #Flag #suddenly #removed #Steam
Leave a Reply