Without any warning Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag was removed from sale on Steam. The game is still clearly visible in the Valve store and it is possible to download it for those who already own it, but it is simply impossible to continue with the purchase.

Considering the recent rumors relating to a remake in development at Ubisoft, there are those who have hypothesized that the two things are connected, that is, that the original game was removed from sale in view of the launch of the remake.

Ubisoft, however, put all the theories to rest, explaining through a spokesperson that the stop in sales was due to a “technical problem” which the company is already working on. However, no precise indications on the timing were provided.

“We are aware that Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is not currently available for purchase on Steam,” a Ubisoft representative told PC Gamer. “This is due to a technical issue and our teams are working on a solution to bring this back as soon as possible.”