Ubisoft has just celebrated ten years of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag simultaneously announcing that it has been played by more than 34 million of people. This is an excellent result, which makes it clear how much he was loved and why the French publisher tried to create an autonomous experience inspired by the battles between ships present in the game (Skull and Bones)

A success

“Today we celebrate the tenth anniversary of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag”, you can read in a post on Join us on the journey! What are your favorite gaming memories?”

Note that Ubisoft talks about 34 million players and not copies sold. The reason is easy to understand: Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is also available for Ubisoft+ subscribers, of which the players will surely have been counted.

For the rest, we remind you that Assassin’s Creed Mirage was recently published, which resumes the original gameplay of the series, after the three chapters that brought it closer to the world of action role-playing games.