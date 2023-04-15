Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag still remains one of the most popular chapters of the long Ubisoft series, and could remain quite current also thanks to graphic changes such as the one obtained with the mod processed by “Instanity”, which applies a texture pack at 4K.

To tell the truth, the mod acts on a more limited part than the whole game, going to modify quite substantially the aspect of the personages, in particular. The package 4K Texture Pack it is in fact designed for the “characters of the story”, as they are called by the modder in question.

Basically, the protagonist and all the NPCs who have important interactions with him, perhaps within cutscenes, undergo a marked improvement with the application of this texture pack, substantially changing the appearance of the whole game, using it.

It is a mod that corresponds entirely to the one dedicated to Assassin’s Creed Unity elaborated by the same author, who is evidently specializing in this type of operation.

Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag, a screenshot with the 4K mod applied

Although the mod intervenes above all on close-up shots, such as those of the interlude scenes, the result is still remarkable, as evidenced by some images published to demonstrate the effect of this.

If the application of Reshade Ray Tracing is added to this mod, then Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag can become a game still able to carve out its own space even in the current videogame panorama, from a technical point of view.