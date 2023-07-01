According to a report published by the Kotaku magazine, ubisoft started work on a remake Of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flagthe pirate chapter of the series released in 2013.

According to two anonymous sources of the portal aware of the plans for the series, the project would be in the early stages of development and it won’t hit stores for a few years. A team from Ubisoft Singapore, one of the studios that led the development of the ocean technology adopted by the series, will also participate in the works, which will have the task of modernizing the game.

For the moment there are no other details, so we don’t know what “type” of remake Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag will be, provided it is confirmed. However, we doubt that Ubisoft will limit itself only to redoing the look of its game, given that the gameplay mechanics may still need various tweaks to be attractive in today’s market.