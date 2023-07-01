According to a report published by the Kotaku magazine, ubisoft started work on a remake Of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flagthe pirate chapter of the series released in 2013.
According to two anonymous sources of the portal aware of the plans for the series, the project would be in the early stages of development and it won’t hit stores for a few years. A team from Ubisoft Singapore, one of the studios that led the development of the ocean technology adopted by the series, will also participate in the works, which will have the task of modernizing the game.
For the moment there are no other details, so we don’t know what “type” of remake Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag will be, provided it is confirmed. However, we doubt that Ubisoft will limit itself only to redoing the look of its game, given that the gameplay mechanics may still need various tweaks to be attractive in today’s market.
The Assassins of the Caribbean
Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is, despite the numbering, the sixth installment in the Ubisoft series. It was released in October 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360 and a few weeks later also on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Wii U. In the game we play the pirate Edward Kenway, father of Haytham and grandfather of Ratonhnhaké:ton, the protagonist of Assassin’s Creed 3.
Unlike the previous chapters, the game focused heavily on exploration and combat in the open sea, a trait particularly appreciated by many players and which in some ways was an inspiration for Skull and Bones. The latter should arrive in the coming months on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, even if multiple sources speak of a possible postponement to 2024.
#Assassins #Creed #Black #Fag #remake #development #Kotaku #sources
Leave a Reply