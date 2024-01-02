Ezio Auditore the protagonist of the famous trilogy of Assassin's Creed 2 (which also includes Brotherhood and Revelations), is died in 1524. So 2024 is the year of the five hundredth anniversary of his ascent to eternal nothingness. The anniversary has not gone unnoticed, even though she is a fictional character, and her fans are celebrating her on social networks.

The leap of faith

Ezio Auditore is probably the most iconic protagonist of the Assassin's Creed series, the one who has taken root the most in the collective imagination. He recently also appeared in Assassin's Creed Nexus VR and many would like to see him return in a dedicated game.

“2024 will be the year of the 500th anniversary of the death of Ezio Auditore. 1459-1524 requiescat in pace.” the user wrote theNiGHTMARE24 on Reddit, to remember the anniversary and pay homage to the Florentine murderer. Many comments followed him, which left a certain impression. In the sense that it is special to see the death of a video game character remembered.